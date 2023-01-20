Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,161 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $41.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.