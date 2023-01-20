Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX Stock Down 3.2 %

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.42.

IDEX stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.88.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

