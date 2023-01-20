Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

