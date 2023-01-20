HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.40. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the third quarter worth $1,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,829 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 22.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,016,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 188,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.