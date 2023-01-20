HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

