HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,024 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

