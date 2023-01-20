Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMCBF opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

