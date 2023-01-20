Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $89.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HLI stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
