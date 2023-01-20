Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $89.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.