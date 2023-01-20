HSBC Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.72) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

