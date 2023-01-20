Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given New GBX 176 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 176 ($2.15) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on the stock.
Ibstock Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
About Ibstock
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
