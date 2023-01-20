IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $42,177,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 49.3% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,243,000 after acquiring an additional 93,380 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

