Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDRSF. Credit Suisse Group cut Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of IDRSF opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

