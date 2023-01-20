Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $3,679,500.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,679,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,248.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -146.79 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

