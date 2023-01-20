Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

