Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,934 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

