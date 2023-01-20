Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at Numis Securities

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Numis Securities from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has an add rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.85) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.32) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.81) to GBX 650 ($7.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 707.14 ($8.63).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 666 ($8.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4,402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($5.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 682.20 ($8.32). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 619.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 578.52.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

