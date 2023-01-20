Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

