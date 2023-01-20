Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Buys $458,700.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $633.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

