Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys 15,372 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $459,007.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,972,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,885,980.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 965 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,805.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,267.54.

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EMO opened at $29.64 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

