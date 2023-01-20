Insider Buying: Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Ian Watson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,253.20).

Unbound Group Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of UBG opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Unbound Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.12 ($0.78).

Unbound Group plc, formerly known as Electra Private Equity PLC, specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

