Insider Buying: Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Ian Watson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,253.20).
Unbound Group Stock Up 13.2 %
Shares of UBG opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Unbound Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.12 ($0.78).
Unbound Group Company Profile
