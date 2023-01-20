Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £156.06 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,734 ($21.16) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($190.43).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.39), for a total transaction of £17,018.19 ($20,766.55).
- On Friday, December 16th, Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.57) per share, with a total value of £144.36 ($176.16).
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,724 ($21.04) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($189.33).
Victrex Stock Performance
LON VCT opened at GBX 1,735 ($21.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,693.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,732.96. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,274 ($27.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,168.75.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.72) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
