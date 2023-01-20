Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $109.20 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,934,000 after buying an additional 313,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

