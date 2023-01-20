Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $11,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPSI opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $407.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.