Insider Selling: Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Sells 205,300 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 205,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £18,477 ($22,546.67).
Cornerstone FS Price Performance
Shares of LON:CSFS opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Cornerstone FS plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.69.
About Cornerstone FS
