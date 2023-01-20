Insider Selling: Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Sells 205,300 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 205,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £18,477 ($22,546.67).

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

Shares of LON:CSFS opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Cornerstone FS plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.69.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

