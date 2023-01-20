Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 39,200 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,344,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,166,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -241.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 374,552 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 656,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 114,806 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

