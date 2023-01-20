Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 760,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $539,600.00.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $14.46 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -241.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

