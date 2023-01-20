Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Sells 23,148 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

