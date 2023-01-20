Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells 12,172 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MEG opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 237,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

