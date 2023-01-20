Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after buying an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,609,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.