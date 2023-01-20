Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $730,305.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,919,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.