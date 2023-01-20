International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

