International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

