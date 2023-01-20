International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.