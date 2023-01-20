International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

International Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.