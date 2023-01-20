International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.