InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,500 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the December 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 963.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

