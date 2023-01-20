Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 85,114 shares.The stock last traded at $47.72 and had previously closed at $47.77.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.