Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $15.01 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

