IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.