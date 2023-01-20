iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 616,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,372,672 shares.The stock last traded at $108.47 and had previously closed at $106.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

