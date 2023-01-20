iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after purchasing an additional 825,962 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 10,428,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 101,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

