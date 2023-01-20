iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 800,271 shares.The stock last traded at $19.49 and had previously closed at $19.29.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after buying an additional 4,141,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 142,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,817 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

