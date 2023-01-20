iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 800,271 shares.The stock last traded at $19.49 and had previously closed at $19.29.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.