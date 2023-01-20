iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77.

