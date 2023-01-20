iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,497 shares.The stock last traded at $258.17 and had previously closed at $256.55.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

