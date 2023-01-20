iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.70. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

