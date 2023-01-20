iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,149,000.

IFRA opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

