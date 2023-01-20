Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.10 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.