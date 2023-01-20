J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $184.83 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.82. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

