J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.45.

Shares of JBHT opened at $184.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

