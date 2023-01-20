Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $971,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,924,853.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,422 shares of company stock worth $16,581,575 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

