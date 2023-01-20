JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 185 at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 185 ($2.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.97) to GBX 630 ($7.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.32) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.26) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 261.43 ($3.19).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 152.75 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.44. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.40 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($294,268.51).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

